Raymond James Increases Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $20.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.79 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,173 shares of company stock valued at $690,025. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

