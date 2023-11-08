Raymond James Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $60.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

CGNX opened at $36.69 on Monday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

