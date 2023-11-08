Raymond James Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

