RB Global (RBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $407,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

