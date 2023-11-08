RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $254.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average is $223.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

