Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akita Drilling’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.00 million.

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$9.23.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.