Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

