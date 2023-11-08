Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 945.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

