Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.