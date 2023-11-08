Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6 %

XRAY opened at $28.40 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.