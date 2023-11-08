Research Analysts Set Expectations for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

