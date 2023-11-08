Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

NYSE:PNR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. Pentair has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

