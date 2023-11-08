Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$94.12 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$79.29 and a 52-week high of C$103.87. The stock has a market cap of C$29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.68.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

