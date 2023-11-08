Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
