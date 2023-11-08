RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

