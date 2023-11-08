S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,418,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,776,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,819 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.