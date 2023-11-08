Savaria Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.

SIS opened at C$13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.74. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

