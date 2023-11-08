Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) SVP James Matthew Vaughn Sells 571 Shares of Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) SVP James Matthew Vaughn sold 571 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $14,177.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 96,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RDUS shares. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDUS

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.