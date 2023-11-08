Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 550,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

