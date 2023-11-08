Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $13.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.70. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BFH. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.