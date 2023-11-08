SharkNinja (SN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 950.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SN opened at 46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 52.90.

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

