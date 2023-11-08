Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSIC stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

