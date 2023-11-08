Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

SIX stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

