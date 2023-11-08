Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $539.01 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

View Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,548 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.