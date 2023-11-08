Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

