Spruce Power (SPRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 120.93%.
Spruce Power Trading Down 0.7 %
SPRU opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Spruce Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
Spruce Power Company Profile
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
