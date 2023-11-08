STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

