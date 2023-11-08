State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

