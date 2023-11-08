StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,299,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.