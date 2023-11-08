StockNews.com Downgrades Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $35.12 on Monday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

