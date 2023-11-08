StockNews.com Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

