StockNews.com Upgrades Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Strong-Buy

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.60 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

