StockNews.com Upgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to “Hold”

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

