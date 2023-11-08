Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $274.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.56. Stryker has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

