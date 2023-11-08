Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

