Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. Supremex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%.
Supremex Trading Down 1.1 %
SXP opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.21. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.
Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
