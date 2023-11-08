Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. Supremex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Trading Down 1.1 %

SXP opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.21. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXP

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.