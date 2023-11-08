Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.