Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of TGT opened at $111.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

