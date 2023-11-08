Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 1,378.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1592 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefónica

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.