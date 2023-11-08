TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $10.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $12.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TIXT. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

