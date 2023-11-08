Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,997,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

