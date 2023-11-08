Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.