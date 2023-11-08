The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sarah Gilligan Sells 8,712 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPS. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

