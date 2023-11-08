The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Amy Stepnowski Sells 331 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $24,636.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,962 shares in the company, valued at $443,751.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $23,782.08.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $24,040.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

