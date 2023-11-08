Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,689,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.