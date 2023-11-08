Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

