Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

