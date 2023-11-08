TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.92.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
