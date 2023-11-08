TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

