Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns Buys 1,140 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transcat Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $115.41. The company has a market cap of $797.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

