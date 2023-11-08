Transphorm (TGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Transphorm to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Transphorm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transphorm Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of TGAN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
