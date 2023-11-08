Transphorm (TGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Transphorm to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Transphorm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TGAN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGAN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transphorm in a report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transphorm

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.